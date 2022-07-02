Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 16,088 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 13.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 193,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 9.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.24. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.34%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

