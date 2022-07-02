Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 127,908 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,928,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,908 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 1.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.09% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $49,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Marquard & Bahls AG bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $811,362,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $35,647,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,214,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,294 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,598,000 after acquiring an additional 658,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $13,138,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $24.63 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

