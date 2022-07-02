Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:HIE opened at $9.44 on Friday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $11.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51.

In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, Director James E. Hillman acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $28,377.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,637.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,175 shares of company stock valued at $33,557.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 864,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 270,456 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

