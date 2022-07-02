Millburn Ridgefield Corp Raises Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 168.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 828.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 190,941 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 69,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,678,000.

PAVE opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

