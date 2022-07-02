Millburn Ridgefield Corp Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 1.10% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Shares of THD opened at $68.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.52. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $81.64.

