Millburn Ridgefield Corp Purchases 6,071 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 13,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 35,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 24,194 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $115.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.57 and a 200 day moving average of $122.70. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

