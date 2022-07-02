Millburn Ridgefield Corp Purchases 28,227 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,227 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,483,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,675,000 after buying an additional 2,319,081 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,193,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,119,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,020.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 918,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,467,000 after purchasing an additional 836,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,259,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

EWJ stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average of $60.61. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $51.73 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.