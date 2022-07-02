Millburn Ridgefield Corp Increases Stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) by 189.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $12.41.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 61.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

