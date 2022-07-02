Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $746,000 Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 140.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $86.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.83. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

