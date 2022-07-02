Millburn Ridgefield Corp Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.9% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $82,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $178.60 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.62.

