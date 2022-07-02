Millburn Ridgefield Corp Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp cut its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,396 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up about 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $10,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 589.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 69,861 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

EWZ opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $26.43 and a twelve month high of $40.64.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.