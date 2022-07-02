Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys 16,837 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.46% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 121.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.32. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $39.04 and a 52 week high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

