MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Shares of MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.56. MICT shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 138,631 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MICT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $73.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68.
MICT Company Profile (NASDAQ:MICT)
MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the financial technology and insurance business in China, Singapore, and Hong Kong. It primarily develops platforms for insurance products, and financial products and services. The company also deals in securities, futures, and options; and provides securities advisory and asset management services, as well as the Magpie Invest app that allows to trade in securities on various stock exchanges.
