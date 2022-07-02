MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Shares of MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.56. MICT shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 138,631 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MICT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $73.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MICT. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of MICT in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MICT by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 927,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MICT by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of MICT by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

MICT Company Profile (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the financial technology and insurance business in China, Singapore, and Hong Kong. It primarily develops platforms for insurance products, and financial products and services. The company also deals in securities, futures, and options; and provides securities advisory and asset management services, as well as the Magpie Invest app that allows to trade in securities on various stock exchanges.

