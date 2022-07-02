Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25, RTT News reports. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.43-$1.83 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.43-$1.83 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $53.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average of $77.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

