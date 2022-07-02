Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Micron Technology updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.43-$1.83 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.43-$1.83 EPS.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 43,681,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,405,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

