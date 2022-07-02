Metronome (MET) Price Hits $0.75 on Exchanges

Metronome (MET) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Metronome has a market capitalization of $10.58 million and approximately $302.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00003903 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00151882 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.70 or 0.00741012 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00085269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015972 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,222,421 coins and its circulating supply is 14,077,847 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

