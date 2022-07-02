Metaverse ETP (ETP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,739.00

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $2.94 million and $10,739.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000897 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,386,146 coins and its circulating supply is 80,386,048 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

