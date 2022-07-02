Metahero (HERO) Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Metahero coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $43.80 million and $1.17 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metahero

HERO is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name "Hero" token.

Buying and Selling Metahero

