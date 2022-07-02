Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Raised by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 964,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472,839 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.8% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $79,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cowen raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $233.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

