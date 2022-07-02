Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.1% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $92.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

