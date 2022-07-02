Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the May 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 160.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMIZF remained flat at $$6.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Meliá Hotels International has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $8.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Meliá Hotels International from €8.50 ($9.04) to €8.10 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Meliá Hotels International from €8.30 ($8.83) to €8.80 ($9.36) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

