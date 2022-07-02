MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.38

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as low as $0.58. MEI Pharma shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 1,528,186 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MEIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 62.40% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. Research analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 150,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 158,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.