MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 836,200 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the May 31st total of 2,657,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,589,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMNFF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,905. MedMen Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

Get MedMen Enterprises alerts:

About MedMen Enterprises (Get Rating)

MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis under the MedMen Red and LuxLyte brand names. As of December 25, 2021, it operated 29 stores in California, Florida, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, Massachusetts, and New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MedMen Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedMen Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.