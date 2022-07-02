MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 836,200 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the May 31st total of 2,657,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,589,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MMNFF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,905. MedMen Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.
About MedMen Enterprises
