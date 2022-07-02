MediShares (MDS) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MediShares (MDS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. MediShares has a market capitalization of $344,756.87 and $1,709.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MediShares

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

