MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Trading Down 3.5%

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.98. 1,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MRM)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

