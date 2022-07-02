MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Short Interest Down 37.8% in June

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the May 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MediaCo stock. Standard General L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,931 shares during the period. MediaCo accounts for 0.2% of Standard General L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Standard General L.P. owned 4.08% of MediaCo worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDIA traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,309. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. MediaCo has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

MediaCo ( NASDAQ:MDIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.54 million during the quarter.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

