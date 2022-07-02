McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCRAA traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 787. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. McRae Industries has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from McRae Industries’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

