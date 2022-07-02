Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,198,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,687,000 after buying an additional 2,313,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,161,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,086,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after buying an additional 1,781,084 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 3,246,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,594,000 after buying an additional 1,032,288 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUMN opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $14.49.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

