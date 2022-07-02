Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.91.

