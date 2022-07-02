Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 198 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hershey by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Hershey by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Hershey by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

NYSE:HSY opened at $221.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.88 and its 200 day moving average is $208.66. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $1,109,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,555 shares in the company, valued at $43,403,432.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,560 shares of company stock worth $107,592,615 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

