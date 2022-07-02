Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 198 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 11.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Hershey by 57.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Hershey by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

NYSE HSY opened at $221.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $231.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,403,432.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,168,331.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,560 shares of company stock valued at $107,592,615 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.