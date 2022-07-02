Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 184 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $418,981,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after buying an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $132,733,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.33 and its 200 day moving average is $104.44.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.