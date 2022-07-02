Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,306. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.59.

NASDAQ:META opened at $160.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

