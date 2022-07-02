Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,006 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 2.0% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,158,583,000 after buying an additional 772,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after buying an additional 290,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $2,346,198,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,193,403,000 after buying an additional 302,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.03.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $280.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.37. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

