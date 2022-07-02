Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for approximately 2.3% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $146.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

