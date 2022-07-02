Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 19,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Honeywell International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 63,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 133,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $175.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.18 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.15.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.