Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $8.97 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 2.0% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $280.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.02 and its 200 day moving average is $326.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

