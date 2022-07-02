Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 216,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $190.61 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.