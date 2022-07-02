Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $21.59 Million Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,140 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the period. Perficient makes up 4.9% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $21,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRFT. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Perficient during the third quarter worth about $508,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Perficient by 176.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,271 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $90.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.37 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.32 and a 200-day moving average of $104.41. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient Profile (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.