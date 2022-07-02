Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $13.20 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for 3.0% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,695,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,252,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,704,204,000 after acquiring an additional 247,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $705,536,000 after acquiring an additional 114,603 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,546,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $319,313,000 after acquiring an additional 39,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,169,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after acquiring an additional 51,419 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $136.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.65. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

