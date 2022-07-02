Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,140 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the period. Perficient makes up about 4.9% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $21,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $1,468,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Perficient by 1,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $90.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.32 and a 200-day moving average of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.37 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.66 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

