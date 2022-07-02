Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Acquires 437 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $440,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $756,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $350.44 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $366.19 and a 200-day moving average of $396.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

