McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after acquiring an additional 269,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,098,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,110,000 after purchasing an additional 97,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK opened at $329.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.00 and its 200-day moving average is $291.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $186.61 and a twelve month high of $339.94.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,802 shares of company stock worth $28,300,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.