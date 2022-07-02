McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.03-3.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-5% yr/yr to ~$6.51-6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.03-$3.08 EPS.

NYSE MKC traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $82.67. 1,510,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,150. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day moving average is $95.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 53.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.50.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 53,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.