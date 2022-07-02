Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Down 42.1% in June

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the May 31st total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 56,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,024. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.28. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mazda Motor will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

