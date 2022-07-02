Maxcoin (MAX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.00

Maxcoin (MAX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $106,239.44 and $4.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

