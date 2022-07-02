Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,029,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,072,000 after buying an additional 379,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,205,000 after buying an additional 10,954,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,418,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,597,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,158,000 after buying an additional 766,800 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,603,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,776,000 after buying an additional 168,762 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPK opened at $21.38 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

GPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

