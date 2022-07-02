Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $92.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.20. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.18 and a twelve month high of $201.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,352.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QRVO. Bank of America lowered Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Qorvo from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.19.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

