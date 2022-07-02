Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.66 Million in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $157.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.67 and its 200-day moving average is $155.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 109.42 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Cowen set a $195.00 price objective on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.33.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

