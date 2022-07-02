Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,055 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 95.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 108.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $602,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.71.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

